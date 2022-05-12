BSEC opens 2-day roadshow in Qatar on May 18

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are going to organise a roadshow in Qatar from May 18 to 19 to attract more foreign direct investments.

The roadshow titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" will be held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha.

The roadshow will be organised in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in association with Bangladesh Forum Qatar (BFQ).

Prime Minister's adviser on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and some other government and non-government officials are expected to join the event.

Senior officials of the Qatar government, chamber leaders and entrepreneurs of Qatar business groups are also expected to join the event.

The first day of the roadshow will organises two sessions at Morning and Afternoon. The sessions are 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh' and 'Investment Flash Mov: Networking Dinner'.

The second day roadshow will hold five sessions. The sessions are 'Investment in Portfolio and Projects', 'Unearth GEM: Flourishing Tourism and Hospitality Industry', 'Future Investment Destination: IT and Startup Opportunity', 'Next Investment Window: Growing Shipbuilding Industry', and 'Inherited Glory: Untapped Leather Goods and Footwear Industry'.

Talking to BSS, Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said that BSEC has already held several roadshows in the UK, USA and Switzerland to attract foreign direct investment in the capital market besides branding Bangladesh.

"Now, we are arranging roadshow in Qatar to get more investments. We want to focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) and on capital market," he added.

He said the government of Bangladesh is a business friendly one and everybody should uphold the positive image of the country at global level.

Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in many sectors especially in the infrastructure sector but these achievements were not enough highlighted, he added.

He said "Qatar is a small country but rich and many investors are investing in other countries. We will encourage them to invest to invest in Bangladesh where return to investment is very high."

BFQ Founding President Iftekhar Ahmed said the event would go a long way in rebranding Bangladesh as an economic powerhouse and breaking the stereotype of low-cost supplier of human resources.

"Bangladesh is on its way to becoming the next Asian Tiger. Economic and political stability are driving its journey towards the future. Currently the 41st largest economy, Bangladesh will be the 25th by 2035," he added.

He said investors from Doha would find a great potential in investing in Bangladesh, which is one of the fastest growing countries of the world. The huge potentials of investment in Bangladesh certainly match the interests of the investors of Doha," he added. -BSS







