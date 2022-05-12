Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt cautious on forex management: FinMin

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

The government is very much cautious about foreign exchanging reserve management in the prevailing global situation, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.
"Unusual situations are going on all over the world at the moment. The government does not want to spend unnecessarily at this time. The government is especially cautious about foreign exchange spending. Therefore, initiatives are being taken to reduce the import of luxury goods" he said.
The minister said this after the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting held virtually.
Responding to a question, Kamal said the government has decided to delay projects those involve foreign exchange spending but are not urgently needed now, by six months or even more if needed to avoid dollar crisis.
He mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also instructed not to allow government officials to visit foreign countries without urgent need.
He said that the projects which have foreign exchange expenditure issues and are not urgent to be implemented now will be implemented later; adding that the government is doing what it needs to manage this unusual time.
"The matter is simple. When times are tough, decisions have to be tough. Currently, the situation in the world is not normal.
These decisions are being taken considering the overall situation in the world. As long as there is instability in the outside world, such a difficult decision has to be taken. However, difficulty does not mean that everything will be shut down. Luxury goods can be bought later," said the finance minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with HAAB
NRBC Bank opens sub-branch at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj
Apparel Forum to accelerate post-Covid sustainability
BD expands AEO scheme to speed up Customs checks
2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo ends in Dhaka
BD further toughens rules on import of luxury goods
Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities
‘IRRI to provide help for inventing stress-tolerant rice’


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft