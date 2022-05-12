Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on selling pressure

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Wednesday as dominant small investors sold out most of their shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid 73.62 points or 1.10 per cent to 6,592 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 15.13 points to 2,420 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 15.47 points to 1,433 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 11.35 billion, down 9.78 per cent from the previous day's three months highest turnover of Tk 12.58 billion.
More than 85 per cent of traded issues lost prices as out of 379 issues traded, 323 declined, 35 advanced and 21 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 202 points to 19,329 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 119 points to 11,598 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 247 declined, 40 advanced and 20 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city's bourse traded 8.83 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 258 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with HAAB
NRBC Bank opens sub-branch at Mithamoin, Kishoreganj
Apparel Forum to accelerate post-Covid sustainability
BD expands AEO scheme to speed up Customs checks
2-day Bangladesh Denim Expo ends in Dhaka
BD further toughens rules on import of luxury goods
Virtual platform mulled to create business opportunities
‘IRRI to provide help for inventing stress-tolerant rice’


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft