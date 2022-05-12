Stocks fall on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Wednesday as dominant small investors sold out most of their shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid 73.62 points or 1.10 per cent to 6,592 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 15.13 points to 2,420 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 15.47 points to 1,433 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 11.35 billion, down 9.78 per cent from the previous day's three months highest turnover of Tk 12.58 billion.

More than 85 per cent of traded issues lost prices as out of 379 issues traded, 323 declined, 35 advanced and 21 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 202 points to 19,329 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 119 points to 11,598 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 247 declined, 40 advanced and 20 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city's bourse traded 8.83 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 258 million.

















