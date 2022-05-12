Excess bank liquidity dropped below Tk 2 lakh crore in March

Excess liquidity in the country's banking sector dropped below Tk 2 lakh crore after a year amid poor deposit growth against a gradual increase in credit demand.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector decreased to Tk 1,98,115.64 crore at the end of March 2022.

The amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector reached a record high of Tk 2,31,463 crore in June 2021 from Tk 1,03,358.12 crore in January 2020. The supply of excess liquidity had remained above Tk 2 lakh crore since April 2021.

The excess money in the banking sector reached Tk 2,01,677.9 crore in April 2021 due to an injection of a huge amount of liquidity by the central bank for speedy revival of the Covid-hampered economy.

A number of stimulus packages and purchase of dollar from banks were the reason for the sudden surge in excess liquidity in the banking system.

The latest BB report said, 'Total excess liquid assets continued to decrease in March 2022 compared with that in the previous months of the current fiscal year, as the central bank continued buying excess cash from banks by way of currency auction.

The gradual increase in credit demand along with BB's intervention in the foreign exchange market with sales of dollars and contributed to decline.

Besides, the deposit growth in the banks has suffered a major setback in recent months with the deposit rates in most of the banks becoming discouraging to savers or investors, bankers said.

A lower supply of liquidity against an increasing demand has contributed to the reduction in the amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking system.

Year-on-year deposit growth rate in the banking system was more than 12 per cent in January 2020 and the rate was around 14 per cent in the first half of 2021.

The growth rate, however, dropped to 9.05 per cent in March when the growth rate of credit to the private sector reached 11.29 per cent after being on the declining trend since the outbreak of coronavirus to plunge to 7.55 per cent in May 2021.

The supply of over $4 billion by the central bank throughout the current fiscal year also squeezed supply of the local currency taka from the market, resulting in an excess liquidity fall on the market.

Although many banks were holding huge amount of excess liquidity, a section of banks were struggling to manage the demand-supply mismatch, prompting them to borrow from other sources, including the inter-bank call money market.

The weighted average interest rate in the call money market hovered at 4.75 per cent for more than a month. Of the March 2022 end, the highest excess liquidity was held by state-owned banks which is 40.26 per cent or Tk 80,497.95 crore, in real terms.

Against the minimum liquid asset requirements of Tk 68,303.65 crore, the SoBs were holding liquid assets worth Tk 1,48,801.6 crore. The private banks other than Islamic banks held the second highest, 32.4 per cent or Tk 64,772.35 crore, in excess liquidity.









