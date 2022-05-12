Video
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
Bangladesh hockey team face Singapore today

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh national hockey team face Singapore in their third and last Pool B match of the Asian Games qualifier scheduled to be held today (Thursday) in Bangkok, Thailand.
The match kicks off at 1 pm (BST).
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat Indonesia by 3-1 goals in their pool B opening match and confirmed their Asian Games participation after defeating Sri Lanka also by the same identical margin in their second match of the tournament.
Bangladesh hockey team:
Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Ashraful Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz, Mehedi Hasan, Rezaul Karim Babu, Sarwar Hossain, Roman Sarkar, Naim Uddin, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Prince Lal Samanta, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain and Pushkor Khisha Mimo.     -BSS



