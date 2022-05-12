Video
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Rain washes away SL-BCB XI warm-up match

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sports Reporter

The lone two-day practice match between visiting Sri Lanka and BCB-XI ruled for 18.2 overs only due to persistent downpour caused by cyclone Asani.
Sri Lanka decided to bat first winning the toss at BKSP Ground-3 on Tuesday and could bat for 8.3 overs only. Lankans lost their skipper by this time. Dimuth Karunarante was skittle out on two. The game of the day called off without rolling a single delivery later on.
The guests however, batted further 9.5 overs on day-2 and were able post 50 for one as the match declared as draw. Oshada Fernando was batting on 26 while Kusal Mendis was unbeaten 22.
Mukdiul Islm Mugdha was the lone success Bangladesh bowler who scalped the lone Sri Lankan wicket spending six runs delivering four over.
Bangladesh All-rounder Mosaddek Hosssain Saikat, who is also a member of Bangladesh squad for the first Test, termed it as frustrating. He Said, "We've no control over rain."
"It could be better if I could play the game since I could get chance to practice with red-ball. Little-bit unlucky," he added.
Sri Lanka national cricket team is now in Bangladesh to play two-match Test series. The first match is scheduled to begin on May 25 and the ultimate battle of the series is slated to commence on May 23.







