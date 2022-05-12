McCullum linked to England coach role

LONDRES, MAY 11: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is now in contention to become England's new Test head coach, according to British media reports.

The Daily Mail said McCullum, a key figure behind New Zealand's rise in both red and white ball cricket, had become a candidate on recently-appointed England director of cricket Rob Key's list of possible coaches.

Key is known to want to split the Test and limited overs coaching roles, as well as reintroduce an independent selector, with sacked head coach Chris Silverwood widely regarded as having been over-burdened by carrying out all three jobs.

But with McCullum now in charge of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, it had been thought that he would be a more obvious fit for the white-ball role.

As well as leading the Black Caps to the 2015 50-over World Cup final, McCullum was also an aggressive T20 run-scorer and has become a close friend of England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.

He said the 40-year-old New Zealander was the inspiration behind much of his side's limited-overs success.

McCullum, however, also played in 101 Tests and was credited with laying the foundation for New Zealand's World Test Championship triumph under Kane Williamson last year during his time as red-ball captain from 2013-16.

Although McCullum has never coached a first-class team, the Mail said new England Test captain Ben Stokes may have got his way over Morgan in wanting to form "a high-octane red-ball partnership with McCullum".

Stokes's first assignment since being announced as Joe Root's permanent successor as England captain is set to be in a three-Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord's on June 2. -AFP













