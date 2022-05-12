PM confers 85 sports personalities with National Sports Award



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief guest, presents the National Sports Awards to the top 85 sportspersons and organisers for the years from 2013 to 2020 in a colourful programme on Wednesday morning at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present as the chief guest through a virtual platform at the National Sports Award giving ceremony.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the awards to the athletes and sports organizers on behalf of the premier.

Presided over by the State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Youth and Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, MP, and Ministry of Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin were also present at the occasion.

The state minister in his speech said: "Today is a special day for the sports arena of Bangladesh .....this is a historic moment ...we are overwhelmed to be able to present National Sports Awards in the presence of the Prime Minister to 85 talented players and sports organizers in recognition of their impeccable and glorious contribution to the country's sports arena. I firmly believe that this prestigious state recognition will further encourage you to work for the betterment of the sports."

The State Minister also congratulated the award winners.

In the day's award distribution ceremony, 85 sports personalities including 11 athletes/ sports organizers for 2013, 10 athletes/ sports organizers for 2014, 11 athletes/ sports organizers for 2015, 13 athletes/ sports organizers for 2016, 11 athletes/ sports organizers for 2017, 10 athletes/ sports organizers for 2018, 11 athletes/ sports organizers for 2019 and 8 athletes/ sports organizers for 2020 were awarded the National Sports Award.

Each of the awardees received an 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh and a certificate. The award distribution ceremony was followed by a cultural programme.

Lists of national sports award winners:

2020 (eight athletes/ organisers): Freedom Fighter Shaheed Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal (posthumous) - Players and Organizers, Freedom Fighter Afzalur Rahman Sinha (posthumous) - Organizer (Cricket), Nazmul Abedin Fahim - organizer (cricket coach), Mohammad Mohsin - players (Football), Mahabubul Ehsan Rana - player (hockey), grandmaster Mollah Abdullah Al Rakib - player (chess), Begum Moshammat Nilufa Yasmin - player (athletics), Abdul Quader Swaran - player (Badminton - Intellectually retired).



2019 (eleven athlete/ organisers): Tanvir Mazhar Tanna - organizer (football), Arun Chandra Chakma (posthumous) - (athletics), Lieutenant General (retd.) Moinul Islam - organizer (archery), Dipu Roy Chowdhury - player (cricket), Kazi Nabil Ahmed - organizer (football), Intekhabul Hamid - organizer (shooting), Begum Mahfuza Rahman Tania - player (swimming), Begum Farhana Sultana Sheila - player (cycling), Tutul Kumar Nag - player (hockey), Mahbubur Rob - player (badminton), Begum Sadia Akhter Urmi - player (table tennis - Intellectually retired).



2018 (ten athletes/ organisers): Farida Akhter Begum - organizer (athletics), Jyotsna Afroz - players (athletics), Rafiq Ullah Akhtar Milon - organizer (athletics), Kazi Anwar Hossain - players (football), Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir - organizers (football), Mir Rabiuzzaman - player (gymnastics), Mohammad Alamgir Alam - player (Hockey), Tayeb Hasan Samshuzzaman - organizer (referee), Nebadita Das - player (swimming) and Mahmudul Islam Rana - Organizer (taekwondo).



2017 (eleven athletes/ organisers): Shahriar Sultana - athlete (weightlifting), Awlad Hossain - organizer (Judo, Karate & Martial Arts), Wasif Ali - athlete (basketball), Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun - organizer (gymnastics), Selim Mia - player (swimming), Haji Khorshed Alam - organizer (rowing), Abu Yusuf - player (football), ATM. Shamsul Alam - organizer (table tennis), Rahima Khanam Yuthi - player (athletics), Asaduzzaman Kohinoor - organizer (handball) and Mahbub Harun - player (hockey).



2016 (sixteen athletes/ organisers): Mohammad Moniruzzaman - player (swimming), Lieutenant Commander AK Sarkar (retd.) - organizer (Basketball), Begum Sultana Parveen Lovely - player (athletics), freedom fighter Shamim-Al-Mamun - organizer (volleyball), Arif Khan Joy - player (football), Khandaker Rakibul Islam - player (football), Mohammad Jalal Yunus - organizer (cricket), Md. Tofazzal Hossain - Organizer (Athletics), Kajal Dutta - player (weightlifting), Tabiur Rahman Palowan - organizer (wrestling), Z. Alam (posthumous) - organizer (football), Abdur Razzak Sona Mia (posthumous) - player (hockey) and Kazi Habibul Bashar - player (cricket).



2015 (eleven athletes/ organisers): professor. Sheikh Abdus Salam - organizer (Carrom), Ahmedur Rahman - player and organizer (gymnastics), Ahmed Sajjadul Alam - organizer (cricket), Khaja Rahmatullah (posthumous) - player (hockey), Mahtabur Rahman Bulbul - player and organizer (basketball), Begum Farhad Jasmine Litty - (athletics), Varun Bikash Dewan - players (football), Rehana Zaman - players (swimming), Mohammad Jewel Rana - players (football), Begum Jasmine Akter - player (weightlifting, karate and taekwondo) ) and Begum Sheuly Akter Sathy - player (badminton).



2014 (ten athletes/ organisers): Shamsul Bari (posthumous) - player and organizer (hockey), Enayet Hossain Siraj - organizer (cricket), Fazlur Rahman Babul - organizer (football), Syed Shahed Reza - organizer (handball), Imtiaz Sultan Johnny - player (football), Mohammad Ehsan Namim - player (hockey), Begum Kamrun Nesha - player (athletics), Shamsul Islam - player (swimming), Mural Gomez - player (athletics) and Jobaidur Rana - player (badminton).



2013 (eleven athletes/ organisers): Muzaffar Hossain Poltu - player and organizer (cricket), Kazi Mahtab Uddin Ahmed - organizer (handball), Wing Commander (retd.) Mohiuddin Ahmed - organizer (weightlifting), Shamsul Haque Chowdhury - organizer (football) ), freedom fighter Shahjahan Mizi - player (swimming), Rokeya Begum Khuki - player (athletics), Begum Munira Morshed Khan Helen - player (table tennis), Ilias Hossain - player (football), Begum Josna Akter ( athletics), Bhola Lal Chauhan - player (squash), Khaled Mahmood Sujan - player (cricket).











