Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:00 AM
Bangladesh win three silver medals, 1 bronze on last day

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Bangladesh recurve women's team featuring Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Beauty Roy pose after winning the silver in the recurve women's team event.

Bangladesh archery team failed to fulfill the expectation as the archers won three more silver and one bronze medal on the fourth and last day of the Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 that concluded on Wednesday in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.
In the day's recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Beauty Roy won silver after losing to superior India by 4-5 set points in the final.
While in the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif secured silver after losing to India by 1-5 set points in the final.
In the recurve men's individual event, ace archer Ruman Sana failed to fulfill the expectation as he lost to his Indian rival Mrinal Chouhan by 2-6 sets points in the final and had to content with silver.
While in the women's individual event, promising archer Diya Siddique won bronze medal after beating her compatriot Beauty Roy by 7-1 set points in the bronze deciding match.
With the day's outcome, Bangladesh raised their medal tally to four silver and equal numbers of bronze in the tournament.
Earlier, on the third day (Tuesday last) of the meet, Bangladesh won one silver and three bronze medals.
Mohammad Ashikuzzaman led, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman won silver in the compound men's team event after losing to India 218-224.
While in the women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswas bagged the bronze medal after beating host Iraq by 190-177.
The other two bronze medals came for Bangladesh in the compound mixed team event and compound women's individual event.
Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won bronze medals in the mixed team event defeating Iraq 152-141 while Shamoly Roy bagged the bronze medal beating her compatriot Suma Biswas 140-134 in the women's individual event.
The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Friday (May 13).     -BSS


