Shakib's unavailability is a bad luck, says Papon

Bangladesh cricket team has been missing the service of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for a long time. Shakib skipped several series showing personal reason or due to family crisis. He was all-set this time to play home series against Sri Lanka but ruled out of the first Test commencing on May 15 after being tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon termed Shakib's dearth in red-ball game as 'bad-luck'. "It's our bad luck that we are not getting him," Papon told journalists on Wednesday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the Capital after attending at the National Sports Award Ceremony. "We can't get him when we need him badly".

"Absence of Shakib means we have to play without a batter and a bowler. It's a great problem," He added.

The BCB head see's great chance to win against Sri Lanka at home and Shakib could be the x-factor. He said, "His unavailability is a great push for us since Sri Lanka is undoubtedly a strong team. Besides, we are weak in Test cricket. That's why it was a great chance for us and still we have chances. Let's see who is going to replace Shakib, can prove himself".

Papon, also a lawmaker, has good faith on the squad combining experience and young bloods. He is hopeful that the experienced players can change any game in a given day.

"We have a number of experienced players. If they can perform, I think, there have no reason to get win against any team," he expressed his belief.

The 2nd and the last Test of the series is slated to commence for May 23 and Shakib, who is in isolation now, will be tested again on May 17 and the all-rounder will be available for the ultimate clash of the series after to be tested negative.

"We are praying for his quickest recovery," Papon stated.

Sri Lanka cricket team is now in Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series, which is a part of World Test Championship.












