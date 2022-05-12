Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib's unavailability is a bad luck, says Papon

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cricket team has been missing the service of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for a long time. Shakib skipped several series showing personal reason or due to family crisis. He was all-set this time to play home series against Sri Lanka but ruled out of the first Test commencing on May 15 after being tested positive for Covid-19.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon termed Shakib's dearth in red-ball game as 'bad-luck'. "It's our bad luck that we are not getting him," Papon told journalists on Wednesday at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the Capital after attending at the National Sports Award Ceremony. "We can't get him when we need him badly".
"Absence of Shakib means we have to play without a batter and a bowler. It's a great problem," He added.
The BCB head see's great chance to win against Sri Lanka at home and Shakib could be the x-factor. He said, "His unavailability is a great push for us since Sri Lanka is undoubtedly a strong team. Besides, we are weak in Test cricket. That's why it was a great chance for us and still we have chances. Let's see who is going to replace Shakib, can prove himself".
Papon, also a lawmaker, has good faith on the squad combining experience and young bloods. He is hopeful that the experienced players can change any game in a given day.
"We have a number of experienced players. If they can perform, I think, there have no reason to get win against any team," he expressed his belief.
The 2nd and the last Test of the series is slated to commence for May 23 and Shakib, who is in isolation now, will be tested again on May 17 and the all-rounder will be available for the ultimate clash of the series after to be tested negative.
"We are praying for his quickest recovery," Papon stated.
Sri Lanka cricket team is now in Bangladesh to play a two-match Test series, which is a part of World Test Championship.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh hockey team face Singapore today
Rain washes away SL-BCB XI warm-up match
McCullum linked to England coach role
PM confers 85 sports personalities with National Sports Award
Bangladesh win three silver medals, 1 bronze on last day
Shakib's unavailability is a bad luck, says Papon
Bangladesh win one silver, three bronze medals
Siddons backs Mushfiqur, Mominul to hit back with bang


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft