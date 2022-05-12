Govt to rebuild dilapidated houses

The government is likely to rebuild the dilapidated residential buildings across the country, especially such buildings of various cities, after demolition to save the lives of the residents living there for years.

"The government is working to rebuild the dilapidated residential buildings after demolition to save the tenant's lives. With the financial and technical supports of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the buildings will be reconstructed with a design and ensuring those earthquake tolerant of 7.5 Richter scale," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Wednesday made the disclosure while addressing 'BSRF Dialogue' at the Media Center of Bangladesh Secretariat.

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) organized the dialogue titled as "How prepared we are to face disasters" at the Media Center of the Secretariat. BSRF President Tapan Bishwas chaired the event while its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated.

In response to a query regarding the buildings identified as 'Archeological Heritage' in different cities, the State Minister said, "Only the residential old buildings would be reconstructed to save the tenants lives. None of sites of 'Archeological Heritage' would be demolished. Those would be renovated by retrofitting for making those earthquakes tolerant."