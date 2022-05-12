Video
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
Home Back Page

Modern management of natural disaster essential: Study

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

Modern preparedness and time befitting management for addressing natural and household disaster in Bangladesh are essential, said BIDS experts Dr Azreen Karim at BIDS conference room on Wednesday.
Previous studies widely portrayed natural disaster impacts on welfare and livelihoods. These studies largely focused on the loss of physical capitals like asset, livestock, and crop besides household income opportunities, including migration and health outcomes.
The aspects that are extremely less understood are the role of human capital like direct and indirect effects of education and its impact on disaster risk reduction policies through adoption of disaster preparedness measures in lower and middle-income countries with high climatic risks.
This study aims to investigate the possible determinants of household disaster preparedness behavior particularly focusing on knowledge and perception and prior damage and employment channels of disaster experience utilizing the BBS 2015 Impact of Climate Change on Human Life ICCHL survey, which is a unique and comprehensive large disaster-related data base in Bangladesh. Focus of the study on the government policies to address issues like cyclone shelter, embankment construction, has been appreciated both nationally and internationally, especially with respect to mortality reduction and minimizing loss and damages.
There exists a strong need to scrutinize the existing short- to medium-longer term disaster risk reduction policies of the Bangladesh government for efficient domestic and international investments for successful implementation of the Climate Action Plan inside SDG 13. One implementing framework to create a climate-resilient pathway is to understand the mechanism for integration among various targets. For the successful implementation of the action plan of climate issue , it is important to examine into short, medium and long term Disaster Risk Reduction(DRR) policies of government. This research focuses on three policy interventions of the Bangladesh government namely; existing early warning system, public awareness for preparedness and government disaster financial support.  
The results show that; in Bangladesh, disaster risk perception explains around 1.46percent of formal education with nearly 7.39 percent of female education compared to the mean. Similarly, climate change perception accounts for around 1.51 percent of formal education, whereas education levels of female household heads explain almost 7.68 percent compared to the mean, indicating the overwhelming importance of enhanced disaster education.  
Besides, the study recommends that short-term and disaster-specific "72-hour early warning-based preparedness education programme" and "3-5-day flood forecasting model-based preparedness education programme" to be emphasised for better solution.






