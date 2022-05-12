Video
Thursday, 12 May, 2022
Integrity priority stressed for transparent water and sanitation settlement

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent 

Speakers said that some integrity priorities for action are needed to ensure transparency for ensuring water and sanitation for the informal settlement in the urban level.
Mainly five integrity priorities for action are being suggested to prevent corruption in water distribution including procurement. Strict control in petty corruption in procurement is suggested. Setting strict standards for both onsite and offsite as a measure for proper sanitation, informal settlement that includes lack of water and sanitation provision should be prioritized as such service exclusion leads to violation of human rights, and sextortion (sex as extortion for water), must be recognized and clearly condemned.  
These facts came at a 'Launching of Water Integrity Outlook' meeting jointly organized by Water Integrity Network (WIN), Bangladesh Water Integrity Network (BAWIN) and NGO Forum in the city on Wednesday.
Engineer Shahidul Hasan, the BAWIN Chair presided over the event, while Kazi Monir Mosharof gave the welcome speech and shared the agenda.
Binayak Das, Programme Coordinator of Water Integrity Network Presented the keynote paper, said that about 4-26 per cent of investment is lost due to corruption in water distributions.
He also said that at least 1 billion city dwellers live in informal settlements that have little security for their living place and basic services and city infrastructures.
He also noted that by 2050, nearly seven out of ten people in the world will live in urban areas and the number of people living in informal settlements is likely to double.
"Access to clean water decent sanitation is a human right. Those who lack access face enormous impacts on their health, well being, and ability to be economically active," he said.
Referring to the building integrity for resilient cities, he said that stakeholders, including marginalized and resource poor groups should be involved in deciding how water is used, protected, managed and allocated and how sanitation services are provided.
However, mentioning a current issue 'sex for water' which has drawn huge attention globally, he noted that in their current research work they found some evidence of availing water by exchanging sexual act especially in the hilly and coastal area.
"Such incidents are insufficiently recognized and underreported because victims rarely report cases due to fear, shame or lack of information on reporting mechanisms.
Talking about existing discrimination with regards to payment of drinking water of people living in formal settlements, he said that many cities including Lima, Nairobi, Mumbai and Jakarta where buying from informal vendors, poor residents pay close to double for their water than other residents.
However, echoing this inequity, representative of civil society said that they also found it absurd when people living in the slums requiring them to pay more money than people living in posh area like Gulshan for drinking water.
However, a research has been conducted by the supervision of BAWIN in few parts of Bangladesh. Positive response from the WASA in this regard was available in Chittagong and Khulna districts.
Besides, Yakub Hossain, Executive Director  of VARK, Shah Mohammad Anowar Kamal Executive Director of UST,  Water Aid Advocacy Specialist Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, Jakir Hossain Executive Director of Nagorik Uddyog, Jakir Hossain Khan  Executive Director of Change Initiative, Former DMD, Khulna WASA Swapan Kumar Mondal, Salma Mahbub, Alok Majumdar Country Coordinator of SIMAVI, Amir Khorshu DARP representative, Mohon Kumar Mondal Executive Director of LEADERS and Rupanter Project Coordinator Ratna Barman spoke at the event.  


