2 shop employees placed on 3-day remand

Two shop employees were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over last month's fierce clashes between Dhaka College students and shopkeepers of New Market area that left two people dead and scores injured.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin passed the order after Haldar Arpit Tagore, an inspector of New Market Police Station, produced them in court seeking a five-day remand for each.

The remanded two shop employees are Kawsar and Babu Hossain. Both are employees of Capital Fast Food at New Market.

They were held at Hazaribagh on April 18, the arrestees were involved in a brawl with the employees of nearby Welcome Fast Food that eventually led to repeated clashes the following day.

The two killed during the clashes are Nahid Mia, a delivery man and Morsalin, a shop employee.

Five cases, including two for the murders, were filed.

At least six Dhaka College students had been arrested in the Nahid murder case.

















