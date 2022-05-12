Increase oilseeds production to reduce edible oil import, says Agri Minister

Agriculture Minister and Awami League presidium member Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak has instructed officials to work towards increasing oilseeds production in a bid to reduce dependency on edible oil imports.

He also asked agricultural officers to focus on research to this end.

The minister gave the instructions on Wednesday during a workshop titled 'Recent Achievements and Future Plans of Agricultural Research Foundation' organized by the Agriculture Research Foundation at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) auditorium.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, minister said, "The import of six products, including oil, pulses and wheat, is costing the country more than $2 billion [per year]. Our country is producing pulses and oilseeds in different char areas including Patuakhali. We need to find out where else these crops can be grown and at the same time increase research in this regard."

He said, "It is necessary to decide where the mustard production can be increased. Extension system needs to be developed so that its production increases rapidly. If this can be done, it will be possible to produce 40 per cent of the edible oil demand locally in the next 3-4 years."

However, to increase the production of these products need good quality research, said Abdur Razzak and added, "The government is allocating enough money for research. But along with research, it has to be reflected in the field."















