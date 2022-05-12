Video
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 7:59 AM
Home Back Page

Train communications in Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail line may begin in June 2023

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 11:  The construction works of much expected Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail line project is expected to be completed by June 2023 next.
Engineer Mafizur Rahman, Project Director told the Daily Observer that over 70 per cent of the total works of the project have so far been completed.
He hoped that the train communication in the route may begin in the June of 2023 next.
Mafiz claimed that almost 39 bridges including five major bridges of the project had substantially been completed.
Moreover, he said, over 85 per cent works of the construction of 145 Culverts have also been completed.
Besides, construction works of nine stations also nearing
completion.
Mafizur Rahman said that over 35 kilometre of 100 km long railway line have already been completed.
Meanwhile, the train service was scheduled to begin in December this year. But the complications in land acquisistion, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project on time. The much expected project was taken in 2010 last which was scheduled to be completed in 2013 last.
The DPP was amended in 2016 last and the period of the project had been extended to June 2022.
Meanwhile, the Taka 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.
Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.
Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2687.99 crore.
Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.
Under the project 100 km long new dual gauge railway line nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.  Meanwhile, the works for the contractor include; railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and building, signaling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved taka 1,450 crore on May 10 in 2019 last under Annual Development Programme (ADP) for construction of railway track from Chattogram to Ghumdhum via Cox's Bazar and Ramu.
Meanwhile, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line.
The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Taka 232 crore.


