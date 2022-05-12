Samrat released on bail, to stay on at BSMMU for treatment

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a former Jubo League leader who allegedly ran an illegal gambling racket, has been released from jail custody on Wednesday after receiving bail nearly two-and-half years after he was arrested from Cumilla during the anti-casino drive. Mahbubul Islam, jailor of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said "Samrat was released around 4:30pm from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where he was being treated for illness."

However, Samrat will not go home right now due to ongoing treatment. Samrat was under prison supervision at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University for medical treatment. The formalities for his release were completed there.

BSMMU Director (hospital) Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam said Samrat is still unwell and he will not be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

If his family members want to shift him elsewhere, decision will be taken on Thursday upon consulting with the doctors treating him, he said.

Samrat had previously secured bail in three cases against him. A court granted him bail in an Anti-Corruption Commission case over amassing illegal wealth on Wednesday, paving the way for his release.

"He has secured bail in four cases filed against him. He had spent an extended time in prison as part of his sentence issued by the mobile court. Now there is no legal bar to his release," Samrat's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji said earlier in the day.

ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir started the case involving the illegal acquisition of over Tk 20 million by Samrat in 2019.













