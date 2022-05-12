Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Samrat released on bail, to stay on at BSMMU for treatment

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a former Jubo League leader who allegedly ran an illegal gambling racket, has been released from jail custody on Wednesday after receiving bail nearly two-and-half years after he was arrested from Cumilla during the anti-casino drive. Mahbubul Islam, jailor of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said "Samrat was released around 4:30pm from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University where he was being treated for illness."
However, Samrat will not go home right now due to ongoing treatment. Samrat was under prison supervision at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University for medical treatment. The formalities for his release were completed there.
BSMMU Director (hospital) Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam said Samrat is still unwell and he will not be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
If his family members want to shift him elsewhere, decision will be taken on Thursday upon consulting with the doctors treating him, he said.
Samrat had previously secured bail in three cases against him. A court granted him bail in an Anti-Corruption Commission case over amassing illegal wealth on Wednesday, paving the way for his release.
"He has secured bail in four cases filed against him. He had spent an extended time in prison as part of his sentence issued by the mobile court. Now there is no legal bar to his release," Samrat's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji said earlier in the day.
ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir started the case involving the illegal acquisition of over Tk 20 million by Samrat in 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to rebuild dilapidated houses
Modern management of natural disaster essential: Study
‘Unnecessary’ foreign tours of govt officials curbed
Integrity priority stressed for transparent water and sanitation settlement
2 shop employees placed on 3-day remand
Increase oilseeds production to reduce edible oil import, says Agri Minister
India to trail BD per capita income over next 6 years: IMF
Train communications in Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail line may begin in June 2023


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft