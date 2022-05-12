Bangladeshi singers perform in Moscow

With the support of the Russian House in Dhaka, Bangladeshi artists Mausumi Akter Shraboni and Md. Alauddin performed in a concert in Gorky Park, Moscow marking the Immortal Regiment march recently.

Traditional songs in modern arrangement quickened interest in the audience and organizers, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

They gave a series of interviews, in particular, to the "Zvezda" TV channel and the "Izvestia" information portal.

During their short stay in the Russian capital, they got around to see the city and meet its inhabitants. -UNB