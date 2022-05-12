One held with foreign liquor in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged drug trader with 53 bottles of foreign liquor from a garage in the city's Banani area on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Md Hasan, 29.

RAB-3 official Additional Superintendent of Police Bina Rani Das said that a team of the RAB-3 conducted a raid in the area and recovered the liquors worth around four lakh Taka.

During the primary interrogation, the arrested drug trader admitted that he had been storing foreign liquors and selling those across the city for a long time.

A case was filed with Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested person, she added.




