Bogura police becomes best in Rajshahi range

BOGURA, May 11: Bogura district police has been selected as the best police in Rajshahi range, that cover eight northern district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Rajshahi range, Md Abdul Baten BPM, PPM made the announcement at his office in Rajshahi this morning.

Police Super of Bogura Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty has been selected as best Police Super while Md Jahidul Haque from Bogura Sadar Thana became best Sub Inspector in the range.

Assistant Sub Inspector Abdul Latif has been selected as best ASI in Rajshahi range. -BSS



