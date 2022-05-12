58 illegal structures evicted in Cumilla

CUMILLA, May 11: The district administration in collaboration with Bangladesh Water Development Board of Cumilla, has evicted 58 illegal structures from the banks of Gomti river in Burichang upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Executive Magistrate of the District, Umme Muslima conducted the eviction drive from 11am to 2pm on the banks of Gomti River in North Gobindpur mouza area of? Gobindapur Bazar in Piryatrapur union of Burichang upazila of the district and evicted 58 illegal structures in presence of Water Development Board Cumilla Executive Engineer Waliuzzaman, Sub-Divisional Engineer Shahjalal Selim, Imran Hossain, Assistant Director Arifur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer Md. Shahadat Hossain, among others.

Executive Engineer Waliuzzaman of Water Development Board Cumilla said as per directions of the Ministry of Water Resources, evacuation of 58 illegal structures along rivers, canals and other government reservoirs and coastal illegal structures was carried out in 64 districts of the country. -BSS







