Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 May, 2022, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

58 illegal structures evicted in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CUMILLA, May 11: The district administration in collaboration with Bangladesh Water Development Board of Cumilla, has evicted 58 illegal structures from the banks of Gomti river in Burichang upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Executive Magistrate of the District, Umme Muslima conducted the eviction drive from 11am to 2pm on the banks of Gomti River in North Gobindpur mouza area of? Gobindapur Bazar in Piryatrapur union of Burichang upazila of the district and evicted 58 illegal structures in presence of Water Development Board Cumilla Executive Engineer Waliuzzaman, Sub-Divisional Engineer Shahjalal Selim, Imran Hossain, Assistant Director Arifur Rahman, Assistant Revenue Officer Md. Shahadat Hossain, among others.
Executive Engineer Waliuzzaman of Water Development Board Cumilla said as per directions of the Ministry of Water Resources, evacuation of 58 illegal structures along rivers, canals and other government reservoirs and coastal illegal structures was carried out in 64 districts of the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi singers perform in Moscow
One held with foreign liquor in city
Bogura police becomes best in Rajshahi range
58 illegal structures evicted in Cumilla
Auto-moto-rally marking Russia’s Victory Day
CUET VC speaks at a five-day special training workshop
13th death anniversary of Dr MA Wazed
‘Dr Wazed was humble and inimitable personality’


Latest News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
342 primary schools in Dhaka will get aesthetic reconstruction: State Minister
DNCC holds street march to aware people against mosquitoes
Bangladesh wants peace, stability everywhere: FM
BB clarifies to remove confusion over Foreign Currency Accounts
Fuel crisis hits filling stations in Thakurgaon
Govt restricts forex spending in projects not urgently needed
Padma Bridge inauguration end of June: Quader
Six awarded death penalty for killing child in Cox's Bazar
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Most Read News
Gang rape at Sylhet MC College: 8 indicted in separate extortion case
TIB detects Tk 390 crore corruption in 3 power projects
Fighting rages in Ukraine's east as US warns of long war
Samrat freed on bail, will stay at BSMMU Hospital
Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria
Samrat gets bail in graft case, no bar to come out of jail
Asani changes course, red warning for Andhra coast
New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces
Malaysia-bound workers' recruiting syndicate could launder Tk 25,000cr
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft