Auto-moto-rally marking Russia’s Victory Day

The capital city - Dhaka - on Monday for the first time saw an auto-moto-rally, organized by the Association of the Russian Compatriots in Bangladesh "Rodina" and the Soviet/Russian Alumni Association of Bangladesh, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War - as Russians refer to the Second World War.

A motorcade of cars and motorcycles with flying banners of Victory in colors of St George's Ribbon proceeded along Manik Mia Avenue, the widest one in the capital.

Both Bangladeshis and Russians, living and working in the country, joined this commemorative action, said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka. -UNB







