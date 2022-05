Banking Event

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri handing over the Congratulation Crest to Abdul Haque, Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles Ltd and former president of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) on being awarded as 'Order of the Rising Sun' by The Government of Japan. UCB Additional Managing Director Abul Alam Ferdous and Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Habibur Rahman are also present at that time.