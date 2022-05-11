Video
Home Business

Banking Event

BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing

BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing

BRAC Bank organised an awareness workshop for its sales team in Chattogram on livestock financing and insurance facilities for the cattle-farming entrepreneurs, says a press release.
The workshop was meant for training its field force about the benefits of the financing facility and how it can help the farmers expand their livestock venture.  
S. M. Alomgir Hossain Head of Small Business, East; Biplab Kumar Biswas, Head of Underwriting, Small Business, (North and South); Md. Ariful Islam, Head of Underwriting, Small Business, (South); Mesbah Uddin Muntassir, Senior HR Business Partner, SME, Legal and Recovery; and SM Saiful Islam, Head of Agricultural Finance of BRAC Bank, attended the workshop while Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; joined it virtually.
The bank's Regional Head, Territory Managers, Area Credit Managers, Business Development Managers of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari participated in the workshop held at Well Park Hotel in Chattogram on April 2, 2022. Tasvir Ahmed, AVP; and Ariful Islam; AVP; of Green Delta Insurance, were also present.
Earlier BRAC Bank partnered with Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, Swisscontact, the Embassy of Switzerland, Microinsurance Market Development Programme (BMMDP/Surokkha) to launch the Livestock insurance services for the livestock farmers in the rural areas. The project will facilitate 600 farmers with unique cattle outreach of 1,600.
To ensure financial viability and long-term sustainability of this delicate business, BRAC Bank and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, supported by Swisscontact earlier, organized a series of awareness programs to disseminate knowledge of efficient farming among cattle farmers. The bank organized the staff awareness workshop in Dinajpur as well.
This insurance coverage will boost the country's cattle-rearing sector and encourage more people to start farming commercially on a bigger scale, creating employment and alleviating poverty.


