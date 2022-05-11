

Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust

Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of the Bank handed over the Cheque to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director (Joint Secretary), 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust'.

Senior officials from both of organisations were present in the programme.

The 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' is a trust fund for providing scholarships to the underprivileged students based on merit.



