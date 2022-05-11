Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
Business

Banking Event

Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank Ltd has contributed 5 per cent of CSR Budget for 2022 to 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' recently, says a press release.
Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO (CC) of the Bank handed over the Cheque to Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director (Joint Secretary), 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust'.
Senior officials from both of organisations were present in the programme.
The 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' is a trust fund for providing scholarships to the underprivileged students based on merit.


