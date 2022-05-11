Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

The Postal Department's Mobile Financial Service has launched the 'Nagad_Letter' campaign through which customers got the opportunity to convey their affection and feelings about 'Nagad' through letters. The best letters were selected as winners and received exciting prizes from Nagad.
Nagad declared the 50 winners after the five-day campaign garnered countless letters from the participants. Customers have actively taken part in this campaign through digital platforms using the hashtag #Nagad_ Chithi via two official Facebook pages of Nagad and directly at 'Nagad' service points across the country.
The best 50 letters were selected from thousands of participants who shared their experiences with 'Nagad'. Participants submitted letters expressing how 'Nagad' has made financial transactions more convenient, making their lives simpler than before.
Arif Rahman, the winner from Bogra Sadar Upazila, conveyed his gratitude to the Nagad through a letter. He wrote, "Nagad is the only mobile financial service that has managed to disrupt the market's existing monopoly. I prefer Nagad since it has the lowest cash-out charge, free bill-pay, and other innovative features."
Md. Shaheed Khan, another winner from Khulna, said, "Nagad has made services so interesting and easy that I do not have words to describe it. Among all the services, 'Nagad Islamic' account is my favorite since it is an interest-free Sharia-based account. My friends were likewise intrigued by 'Nagad Islamic' account and started using it when I recommended it to them."
Thousands of customers, like Arif Rahman and Shaheen Khan, participated in the 'Nagad_Letter' campaign by expressing their appreciation for Nagad. Previously, 'Nagad,' has taken various initiatives around the campaign. Nagad has unveiled intriguing letter cards, at Nagad Sheba Point for the participants. Customers shared their experiences with 'Nagad' in the form of stories on one side of the letter card, and there was a slot on the other side of the letter card for participants to write their names and addresses.
Thousands of loyal customers wrote letters to Nagad conveying their thoughts. Besides, people have been acquainted with the nearly extinct tradition of letter writing through this initiative.
Regarding the campaign, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "Our Nagad-letter campaign has received an unparalleled response from the customers. Participants expressed their thoughts regarding Nagad through their letters. Hence, each participant is a winner to us. However, since it is a competition, we must go through the selection procedure to declare the winners. Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated actively. We believe that 'Nagad' will go a long way with the support of our loving customers."


