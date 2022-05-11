Walton launches Gaming and RGB headphones

Bangladeshi tech giant Walton has launched two models of attractively designed high-quality gaming and RGB headphones. The headphones were launched under Walton's sound device packaging 'Chorus'.

The new Walton gaming headphone modeled as GN01 is priced at only Tk 1,445 while the RGB headphone modeled as GR01 will cost only Tk 1,745, says a press release.

Customers can buy the black colored headphones from all Walton Plaza, distributor showrooms, IT dealer and mobile dealer showrooms across the county along with it online shop E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com).

Walton IT Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that the new headphones with 50mm drivers provide crisp rich sound. Their soft soundproofing earmuffs ensure a long time wearing comfort while soft leather ear cups allow for long gaming sessions without fatigue.

The multi-platform compatibility headphones provide high-quality sound which are suitable for online chatting, video calls and gaming. The headphones have 20-20KHz frequency range and sensitivity rate 1153dB at 1KHz. The frequency of the microphone of both headphones is 100-10KHz while sensitivity rate is -423dB at 1KHz.

The cable length of the gaming headphone is 2 meter and it has with 3.5mm jack while the cable length of the RGB headphone is 2.3 meter and it has 3.5mm jack and USB as well. Customers will get 12 month warranty on the Walton headphones.















