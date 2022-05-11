Video
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022
Marico brand launches Mother's Day campaign

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Parachute Advansed, the flagship brand of Marico Bangladesh, has launched a special campaign on the occasion of Mother's Day.
The campaign features beloved host and actress Masuma Rahman Nabila, who in a special video has invited viewers to participate. Under the campaign, participants can enter a short story contest for a chance to win a shopping experience with their mother.
The campaign will continue until 25th May 2022. To participate in this short story contest, on can visit https://www.facebook.com/parachuteadvansedbd/
The roots of who we are as people come from our mother. To celebrate this essential and life-giving relationship, participants will submit short stories on how their mother has shaped their lives, origins and foundations.
From the pool of participants, the 3 best short story winners will win a shopping trip with moms worth 20,000 BDT, courtesy of Parachute Advansed. The exciting day for winners will begin early morning, when Parachute Advansed will send a car to their doorsteps.
The winners will then be taken on a shopping trip to a destination of the mom's choice near their present residential address. That is not all; Parachute Advansed will also give the next top 30 participants a shopping experience worth 5,000 BDT, the company says in a statement.
Masuma Rahman Nabila said, "As a new mother, I learn something every day about the strong foundation I am building for my child. I thank Parachute Advansed for this wonderful initiative to showcase the heart of maternity, where her children are rooted. It is an honor to be a part of this beautiful campaign."
Allen Ebenezer Eric, Director - Marketing at Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "Moms play a vital role in giving strong roots to children, shaping up their lives. Parachute Advansed, one of the best loved brands in the country, believes that women with rooted strength make the world beautiful. This mother's day, it is Parachute Advansed's endeavour to uniquely celebrate moms who toil with resilience, by giving children the opportunity to make it a memorable day for moms."


