Salman for improving Dhaka Airport passenger service

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman urged the authorities Concerned of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to improve the quality of passenger service.

"Overall, I'm not satisfied. I have told the concerned of the airport that there are many opportunities to improve the situation from what I have seen here," he said while briefing media after inspecting the airport on Monday, said a press release.

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain, Civil Aviation Authority Member (Planning and Operation) Air Commodore Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Member (Security) Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director of Mohammad Kamrul Islam, among others, were present at the briefing.

Salman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had sent him on a visit to the airport after receiving reports that passengers were being harassed in various ways at the airport.

Responding to a query on whether the passenger service of the airport management will be outsourced to a third-party organisation to reduce passenger harassment, he said the government is considering such a move.

"The third terminal may outsource ground handling, luggage handling and scanner management to a third party," he added.

He also noted that the ground handling service of the airport cannot be outsourced to a third-party organisation right away.

"It cannot be done immediately. This is because the third terminal will be completed by the time this process is underway. The goal now is to improve the present situation," he added.

Highlighting the complaints from passengers, Salman F Rahman said, "Many passengers have alleged they are asked to pay to cross immigration. We have come (to the airport) with the Additional IGP who manages immigration. Action is being taken against those who have such allegations on their name."

He recommended the bank and customs counters to be placed side by side so that passengers do not have to walk around too far to make their payment. BSS



