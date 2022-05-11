Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salman for improving Dhaka Airport passenger service

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman  urged the authorities Concerned of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to improve the quality of passenger service.
"Overall, I'm not satisfied. I have told the concerned of the airport that there are many opportunities to improve the situation from what I have seen here," he said while briefing media after inspecting the airport on Monday, said a press release.
Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain, Civil Aviation Authority Member (Planning and Operation) Air Commodore Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Member (Security) Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director of Mohammad Kamrul Islam, among others, were present at the briefing.
Salman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had sent him on a visit to the airport after receiving reports that passengers were being harassed in various ways at the airport.
Responding to a query on whether the passenger service of the airport management will be outsourced to a third-party organisation to reduce passenger harassment, he said the government is considering such a move.
"The third terminal may outsource ground handling, luggage handling and scanner management to a third party," he added.
He also noted that the ground handling service of the airport cannot be outsourced to a third-party organisation right away.
"It cannot be done immediately. This is because the third terminal will be completed by the time this process is underway. The goal now is to improve the present situation," he added.
Highlighting the complaints from passengers, Salman F Rahman said, "Many passengers have alleged they are asked to pay to cross immigration. We have come (to the airport) with the Additional IGP who manages immigration. Action is being taken against those who have such allegations on their name."
He recommended the bank and customs counters to be placed side by side so that passengers do not have to walk around too far to make their payment.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft