Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sony logs record full-year sales but keeps forecast cautious

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Sony logs record full-year sales but keeps forecast cautious

Sony logs record full-year sales but keeps forecast cautious

TOKYO, May 10: Sony on Tuesday reported its best-ever sales in the financial year to March thanks to strong results in movies, electronics and music, but offered a cautious forecast as supply chain disruption continues.
A lockdown-fuelled gaming boom has slowed, and the Japanese giant saw net profit dip 14 percent from the previous year's record high.
But that was offset in part by strong showings from other entertainment sectors, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" overtaking "Avatar" as North America's third-highest-grossing film ever.
Demand for sensors used in smartphone cameras has also continued to soar, and Sony Music scored a winner with Adele's latest album "30".
The conglomerate reported full-year sales for 2021-22 of 9.9 trillion yen ($76 billion) and net profit of 882 billion yen.
In 2020-21, Sony logged a record net profit of more than a trillion yen, partly thanks to tax gains and the explosion of gaming during Covid-19 lockdowns.
The 10 percent increase in sales from 8.99 trillion yen in 2020-21 "was mainly due to significant increases in sales in the pictures, electronics products and solutions and music segments", Sony said.
Sony has benefited from a recent slide in the yen against the dollar, with the Japanese currency hitting 20-year lows against the greenback this year.
"Sony has sizable international sales, which expand when the yen depreciates," Hideki Yasuda, senior analyst at Toyo Securities, told AFP before the earnings release.
It also saw favourable business environments for sectors including music and movies balance out weaker performances elsewhere.
"Sony is really turning into a content company now, from its previous status as an electronics manufacturer," said Yasuda.
For the year to March 2023, Sony offered cautious forecasts, with net profit projected to slip six percent to 830 billion yen, though sales are expected to rise 15 percent to 11.4 trillion yen.
The company also announced a share buyback of up to 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) as tech stocks take a beating.
"In the current fiscal year, the demand environment is expected to be more severe than in recent years due to the situation in Ukraine and Russia and the slowdown in the global economy caused by rapid inflation," warned Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki.
Sony has faced challenges rolling out its PlayStation 5 console, which remains difficult to get hold of 18 months after its launch -- in part due to supply chain disruption including the global chip shortage.
"Inventory levels are at a very low level," acknowledged Totoki, saying demand is higher than the production projection of 18 million units for the current financial year.
Serkan Toto, an analyst at Kantan Games in Tokyo, said he does not "see any kind of problem for Sony in the gaming world or in the gaming market, except for the supply chain issues".
"It's impossible to get a PlayStation 5. It's ridiculous," he added.
Sony sold 11.5 million PS5s last year, and Totoki said the firm was adapting to weather ongoing supply chain issues, including Covid lockdowns in China.
"We have changed our source of procurements and design. We are getting used to these kinds of changes," he said.
But he said the firm expects it to take three months for the lockdown situation in Shanghai to normalise and it remains "difficult to predict" how virus measures will evolve in China.
Sony is locked in a battle for gaming supremacy with US rival Microsoft, which is seeking regulatory approval for its landmark $69 billion deal to buy "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" maker Activision Blizzard.
The merger will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony -- marking a major shift in the booming industry.
Sony has sought to keep up through its own acquisitions, including Montreal-based game company Haven Entertainment Studios and a $3.6 billion deal for Bungie, creator of hits such as "Halo" and "Destiny".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft