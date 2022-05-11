Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US temporarily suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel imports

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

WASHINGTON, May 10: The United States on Monday suspended for one year the tariffs imposed on Ukrainian steel imports, a move designed to help the war-torn nation's economy.
In the wake of the dramatic evacuation of civilians sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol after Russian forces bombarded the port city, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed the importance of the industry that continues to operate and employ one in every 13 Ukrainians, providing them with an "economic lifeline."
"We can't just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people -- we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine's economic well-being," Raimondo said in a statement.
"For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel."
The 25 percent tariff on steel was imposed in March 2018 to protect domestic industry, although a handful of countries were exempted.
Lawmakers and business leaders had called on US President Joe Biden to remove the duties to help ease the economic blow to the Ukrainian economy.
Raimondo said the move was "a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression."
Ukraine accounts for only about one percent of US steel imports, according to the Commerce Department.
American firms purchased 218,000 tonnes of steel from Ukraine in 2019, but that figure was down to only about 100,000 tonnes last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft