Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK supermarket Morrisons saves McColl's, 16,000 jobs

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

UK supermarket Morrisons saves McColl's, 16,000 jobs

UK supermarket Morrisons saves McColl's, 16,000 jobs

LONDON, May 10: UK supermarket giant Morrisons announced on Monday it had agreed a rescue deal for British convenience store chain McColl's that will preserve all 16,000 jobs.
McColl's went bust Friday in the wake of supply strains and weak consumer spending as inflation soars.
The food and household products seller, which had around 1,100 UK stores, entered administration -- the process whereby a distressed company calls upon outside help to try and minimise job losses -- and plunged 16,000 staff into uncertainty.
"All McColl's colleagues will be transferred with the McColl's business to Morrisons," the supermarket said on Monday as it confirmed the deal.
Morrisons chief executive David Potts said it represented "a good outcome" for McColl's stakeholders.
"This transaction offers stability and continuity for the McColl's business and, in particular, a better outcome for its colleagues and pensioners," he added.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain, beat off competition from forecourt giant EG, whose owners also run UK supermarket group Asda.
Both tabled final bids on Sunday after McColl's administrators PricewaterhouseCoopers sought a buyer for the chain.
Morrisons already operates about 200 of its stores under the 'Morrisons Daily' brand.
It is understood that Morrisons' successful move will see it repay more than £160 million ($198 million, 187 million euros) in McColl's debts, and take over the company's two pension schemes.
McColl's troubles come with Britain enduring a cost-of-living crisis, as UK annual inflation sits at a 30-year high of seven percent.
The Bank of England last week warned that British inflation would top 10 percent, a four-decade high, by the end of the year, fuelled by soaring energy prices.
And the BoE added that Britain risks falling into recession, as the central bank on Thursday raised its main interest rate by a quarter point to one percent -- the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.
Consumer prices are surging worldwide on supply strains as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns -- and in the wake of the Ukraine war that is aggravating already high energy costs.
Britain's cost-of-living crisis was blamed in part on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party losing control of key councils in local elections last week.
On Monday a UK think tank, The Food Foundation, revealed a 57-percent surge in the proportion of British households cutting back on food or missing meals altogether between January and April.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft