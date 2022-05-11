realme GT Master Edition now available at special offer

Since setting the youngsters as the target audience, realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, witnessed the sales of the GT series rapidly increasing and growing by 550% globally compared to the same time in 2021, making the flagship lines' sales volume breaking 5 million in total.

To celebrate global success and give youth experience of flagship GT ME now available at special price of Tk. 31,990 only, says a press release.

GT 2 Series and GT Neo Series are the main contributors to the significant growth

GT 2 Series was launched globally at MWC 2022 and gained overwhelming attention from tech fans and media: more than 16,000 fans lined up outside pop-up stores in 6 countries across Europe to get their hands on the handset and be among the first to purchase it. The device is warmly welcomed due to the modern technologies equipped to deliver a premium holistic mobile experience to users. In other words, GT 2 Series is our most premium flagship ever, featuring Qualcomm's latest and fastest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the world's first 2K AMOLED flat display, and the world's first biopolymer back design. Not only becoming a must-have item for tech fans, but the unconventional creation has also been recognized by experts and has been awarded "Best of MWC" by leading media, including Digital Trends, XDA, WIRED, and Android Authority.

This growth is also strongly fueled by the realme GT NEO Series, especially the newly launched GT NEO 3. This device is the world's fastest charging smartphone with 150W UltraDart charging coupled with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 CPU, which improves performance and saves more power, not to mention the high-grade triple camera, 120Hz smooth display, and stylish design. The GT NEO 3 proves its place as the perfect smartphone for the young and gaming lovers with the overwhelming sales result, breaking 100,000 units in under 10 hours in China's first sale.



















