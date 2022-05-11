imo initiates Reward Campaign

Popular instant messaging app imo has initiated a Reward Campaign, under which imo users who will successfully invite others to download imo will be rewarded with a mobile data pack.

Since 7 May, imo has offered an upgraded reward, 512MB pack with a validity of three days for each successful invitation, while only limited to 10,000 packs. Currently, the reward is available to part of imo users who register imo accounts with Grameenphone mobile numbers, says a press release.

Upon successfully inviting others to download imo, applicable users will have the chance to receive a dedicated mobile data pack which will increase with rising numbers of successful invitations. Utilizing the benefits of saving up to 30 percent more data compared to other apps available in the market, imo users will be able to enjoy more services at less cost.

imo is making internet usage more accessible and convenient for users so that they can freely enjoy digital connections without any worry. Utilizing the free data pack, users can seamlessly use video call or instant message (IM) features to interact with each other instantly.

Following the instructions properly in the app and inviting people, any applicable user can avail of this unique opportunity and participate in the campaign.




















