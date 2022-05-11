

Labib Group takes over Taiwan-based dyeing factory

Kung Keng (Bangladesh) Co. Ltd., the taken over company is a Taiwan based multinational that is doing production and business in Dhaka EPZ for the last 27 years with goodwill. This is one of the leading (synthetic/acrylic) spinning mill cum dyeing factory in Bangladesh with 100% export oriented industry.

A modest share transfer ceremony was held at the head office of Standard Chartered Bank in Dhaka on Monday where present on behalf of Labib Group were Chairman - Salahuddin Alamgir, CIP; Vice Chairperson - Sultana Jahan, CIP; DMD - Pankaj Kumar Karmaker along with other officials.

Managing Director Ling Feng Fu; Director Sieh Young Chin and Executive Director Tapan Kumar Majumdar of Kung Keng (Bangladesh) Co. Ltd were also present in the ceremony.

Apart from the above, also present in the programme were Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Enamul Haque, CEO Nasser Ejaj Bijoy along with directors of different job levels of the Bank and the high officials of the Audit Firm and Registrar of the Joint Stock Companies and Firms.

Noteworthy that Labib Group is one of biggest Business Groups of the country having companies in the sectors like Sweater, Dyeing, Banking, Leasing, Electronics, Information Technology, Packaging, Poultry, Fisheries and Dairies, etc.

Labib Group has been relentlessly contributing highly to the national exchequer through continuous development, creating employment and earning foreign exchanges.







