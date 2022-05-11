Recycled cotton fiber producer Recover opens facility in BD

Leading recycled cotton fiber producer, Recover, has announced the official opening of its new facility in Bangladesh, expanding the companys manufacturing capabilities and accelerate its efforts to transform the fashion industry by solving one of the world's biggest environmental issues.

The Bangladesh facility comes fully equipped with Recover's proprietary machinery, as well as RColorBlend installation, Recover's innovative technology that provides fiber blends with color, with a lower environmental impact, says Business Wire

Located in Dhaka, the new manufacturing hub is an integral part of Recovers strategy for growth and scalability with its recent partnership with STORY3 Capital, a leading alternative investment manager. This new facility helps Recover support the surging global demand for sustainable fibers, and circularity in the textile and fashion industry.

The strategic location of the facility, close to both textile waste sorting and textile manufacturing, will support Recover with its scaling ambitions, and place it close to the supply and demand, reducing carbon impact of transport. Asia is one of the largest cotton waste producing regions and by establishing a presence in Bangladesh, Recover can provide a fully closed loop solution. Alfredo Ferre, CEO of Recover stated: "The new facility in Bangladesh is just one step in Recover's ambitious expansion plans.

In addition to our existing facilities in Spain and Pakistan, we are excited to announce the opening of a new manufacturing hub in Vietnam and a second facility in Bangladesh this year. Operations in Spain will also be expanded with greater investment in product development and further strategic alliances and business partners established globally."

Recover is a leading materials sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all.

