BD seeks more ADB aid to face post LDC challenges

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide more development assistance to Bangladesh to face the post LDC graduation challenges.

The finance minister said this when the vice president (operations-1) of the ADB Shixin Chen met with him at city hotel on Monday, said a press release.

He also thanked the Vice President of ADB for assisting Bangladesh in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and overcoming the harmful effects of COVID-19.

Besides, he urged the ADB to provide more development assistance to address the challenges following the transition from LDCs to a developing country.

ADB's vice president Shixin Chen said, ADB has been cooperating Bangladesh from the very beginning to overcome the global pandemic Covid-19.

He expressed the hope that ADB will always be by the side of Bangladesh in the future as well.

Among others, Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir, Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rauf Talukder, Secretary of Economic Relations Division Fatima Yasmin, Deputy Director General of ADB Manmohan Parkash, Country Director of Bangladesh office Edimon Ginting were also present at the meeting. -BSS
























