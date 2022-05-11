Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB trying to stabilise forex market as USD appreciates against taka

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has been trying to stabilize the foreign exchange market as rising demand for the US dollar started pushing up the prices of the greenback when virus infections began to abate.
The Letter of Credit (LC) increased by 46.04 per cent to $ 68.36 billion in July-March in the current fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the same period in the fiscal year.
Every day, the central bank supplies US dollars to banks to meet the huge import demand for the domestic markets. The global price hike of commodities, edible oil and fossil fuel also pushed up dollar demand as payment volume increased for the same volume of goods as earlier.
On May 5, the BB paid $2.24 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) as import payment for March-April, which is the highest ever. Similarly, import of goods, raw materials and capital machinery has increased from other countries.
The banks are selling greenback at Tk86 per dollar while it is selling over Tk 92 in the kerb market, which is the highest ever.
Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of BB said despite rise in dollar earning from exports and remittances, the cost of imports is higher than that. The pressure on the US dollar has increased due to the growing demand of domestic imports, while Bangladesh is also importing to export, he said.
Besides capital machinery and raw materials, the consumer goods also have to be imported. Salehuddin suggested taking steps to control imports by increasing domestic production specially agriculture production and there is no other way.
Experts also urged BB to enhance monitoring to check trade based money laundering, which is also being used to send black money abroad from Bangladesh in the guise of import. According to the central bank, the supply of dollars has decreased in the currency market compared to the demand.
In such a situation, BB's is selling dollars so that no bank has any problem in paying the import bills. In addition, some other policy-making steps have been taken in the last few days, including controlling the import of luxury goods.
Md Serajul Islam, BB spokesperson and executive director said, 'BB's is doing everything to meet the demand for dollars.' He said the BB is selling dollars to increase supply in the currency market. At the same time, initiatives have been taken to discourage the import of luxury goods.
Earlier, in a circular on April 11, the BB had directed to maintain a minimum cash margin rate of 25 per cent in case of opening LC for import of non-emergency goods.
Bank officials, however, say the central bank's cautious move to control the exchange rate of dollars is not working. The exchange rate of dollars in the interbank exchange is also increasing. To buy cash dollars in the bank or kerb (open) market now people have to pay Tk 86 to Tk 92 per US dollar respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft