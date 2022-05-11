Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Exports rise by 51pc to $4.73 billion in April

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh exports rose strongly by 51 per cent to $4.73 billion in April this year compared to the same month last year despite the ripple effects of the Ukraine-Russia war and pandemic-induced global slowdown.
The earnings have beaten the target for the month by around 40.7 percent, according to data published by the Export Promotion Bureau on Monday.
The latest exports have taken the total in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year to $43.34 billion, near the annual target of $43.5 billion.
Garment, which accounts for more than 80 percent of Bangladesh's total exports, has beaten the annual target in 10 months, posting a 36 percent year-on-year increase to $35.36 billion. The annual target was $35.14 billion.
Exports in total also increased by 35.14 percent year on year in this period.
Mohammad Hatem, president of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said readymade garment exports are expected to cross $42 billion at the end of the fiscal year with $7 billion more in May and June.
Besides an increase in volume, a rise in the prices of raw materials, especially yarn, has contributed to the growth in exports, he said. After yarn prices doubled due to the war, the prices of end products were also raised, he explained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BRAC Bank holds workshop on cattle farm financing
Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust
ABC to sell 27pc of its Mutual Trust Bank shares
EBRD bank sees worse Ukraine economic downturn in 2022
EasyJet tackles Covid staff shortage by removing seats
Saudi fights to lead ‘saturated’ MidEast aviation market
Nagad rewards 50 winners of Nagad Letter campaign


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft