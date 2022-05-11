Video
EC not prepared for using EVMs in all 300 seats: CEC

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Election Commission still lacks the capacity to hold the entire national election through electronic voting machines (EVMs), Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Tuesday.
"We still don't have the capacity to hold elections to all the 300 parliamentary constituencies through EVMs. We've yet to take any decision over (the use of EVMs in) the constituencies," he said.
The CEC was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of training of trainers (TOT) scheme at the Election Training Institute on the occasion of the Voter List Updation Programme 2022.
"The EC has yet to take any decision on using ballot papers or EVMs in the next general election. We
have also not yet taken a call on the partial use of EVMs in the polls. It is under review.
"We have already held many meetings with the stakeholders and will meet them in the future also. But the decision will be ours," he said.
Earlier in the training workshop, the CEC directed the officials to update the voter list with accuracy and authenticity. "It is not possible to form a representative government without having an accurate voter list."
Four election commissioners were present at the inaugural function presided over by the EC secretary.    -UNB



