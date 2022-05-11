Video
BNP's 2-day demo protesting attacks on opposition leaders

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BNP on Tuesday announced a two-day demonstration programme for Thursday and Saturday next protesting what it said the continuous attacks on opposition leaders by ruling party 'cadres' in different parts of the country including Cumilla.
Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office.
As part of the programmes, he said the party's Dhaka south and north city units will stage a demonstration in the capital on Thursday (May 12).
Besides, Fakhrul said their party's all-district units will stage demonstrations across the country on Saturday (May 14).
He alleged that 'Awami cadres' have created a reign of terror across the country by attacking senior BNP leaders and other opposition leaders.
The BNP leader said the ruling party activists attacked their party standing committee member and former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in Cumilla's Daudkani on Saturday, but later a false' case was filed against BNP leaders and activists.
He said the ruling party cadres also attacked LDP leader Dr Redwan Ahmed in Chandina upazila of Cumilla on Monday.
Fakhrul said Awami League 'cadres' also attacked earlier BNP leaders in different areas, including in Feni, Satkhira, Narayanganj and Patuakhali. "So, we've taken a two-day programme in protest against these terrorist attacks."
Earlier, the programmes were finalised at a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies at the party's Nayapaltan central office with Mirza Fakhrul in the chair.    -UNB


