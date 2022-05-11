AL's organisational activities gather pace in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 8: The ruling political party Awami League has expedited its organisational activities in Chattogram recently.

The Party will hold annual conferences and its root-level rallies in May and June.

Earlier, the Party had decided to hold the triennial conference of Chattogram City unit in June.

The central committee has asked the existing expired city unit to hold their conference by June.

Meanwhile, the central committee has decided to hold a root-level rally of the Chattogram district South unit on May 14.

The Presidium members of Awami League including Sheikh Selim and Engineer Mosharraf Hussain will attend the rally to be held at GEC Convention Centre.

Over 3000 delegates and workers of the Party will attend the rally.

Later on, the dates of Root-level rallies of Chattogram district North North and City unit likely to be announced in May.

Besides, the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South, North and City Units of Awami Juba League will be held on May 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

The presidents and general secretaries of three units will be elected from a total of 181 leaders who have already submitted their bio-data to the central committee.

The central committee of Awami Juba League invited bio-data from the interested leaders for the post of presidents and general secretaries of three units on March 26 last mentioning the deadline on April 5.

A total of 181 leaders have submitted their bio-datas to the Central Committee. Of them, 35 for presidents and 73 leaders have submitted for general secretary of city unit; 9 for president and 12 for general secretary of North unit and 13 for president and 39 for general secretary of South unit.

Those bio-datas will be scrutinised and will be presented for election in the conferences.

Meanwhile, the central committee of Awami League had formed a four member committee to constitute 15 organisational teams for holding conference of city unit of Awmi League.

They have already constituted 15 organisational teams to complete the conferences of all 15 thana and 43 ward committees of the unit before the conference.

It may be mentioned that the triennial conference of Chattogram District North unit of Awami League was held on December 7 in 2019 after a long seven years.

But the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South and city units had been postponed.

The conferences were scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 consecutively in 2019 as per directive of the central committee of Awami League.

The city unit conference had been postponed to hold it after the Chattogram City Corporation elections scheduled to be held in April 2020. But the conference of Chattogram District South unit had been postponed as it had failed to hold the upazila units conference in time.

Meanwhile, M A Salam, and Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata have been elected President and the General Secretary respectively of the Chattogram District North unit in a conference held on December 7 in 2019.

A total of 352 councillors took part in the election of the triennial conference of the unit.

It may be mentioned that the annual conference of the district units was scheduled to be held every three years as per constitution of the party.

But the annual conference of Chattogram City units was held in 2013 while the South unit was held in 2014 last.

As a result, the date of all three district units of Chattogram AL had expired earlier. So, formation of the new committees of all three units is inevitable as per constitution.

Meanwhile, Late Mohiuddin Chowdhury was elected President and AJM Nasiruddin was elected as General Secretary of the city unit in the conference held in 2013 last. Then Mohiuddin Chowdhury died in 2017, Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, Vice President of the committee has been working as the Acting President of the unit.

Muslemuddin Chowdhury was elected President and Mafizur Rahman as the General Secretary of Chattogram South Unit in a conference held in 2014.











