Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:25 AM
BCL, other AL associate bodies asked to hold councils soon

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Tuesday asked to those allied and front organs which committees already have expired to arrange their respective central councils soon before AL's national council in December this year.
Meanwhile, the party gave the responsibility of amending party constitution and manifesto to its Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud on the occasion of the 22nd national council. At the same time, office secretary Biplob Barua was given the responsibility to update the information of district and upazila level leaders.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave the directions and responsibilities at a meeting at the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. The meeting was attended by top leaders of Dhaka City North and South AL and allied and front organizations.
He said, "Chhatra League, Juba Mahila League and Mahila Awami League leaders were instructed to arrange councils before our
national council. They were asked to talk with AL responsible leaders and take the schedule of party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The date of these councils will be fixed with the consent of the Prime Minister."
Obaidul Quader also informed that party's Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has been given the responsibility of publishing special supplements on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the party on June 23.
After the meeting, while talking to Daily Observer AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "We are going to observe the homecoming day of our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 17. We have discussed with the city Awami League and the leaders of allied and front bodies regarding the observance of the day with proper manner."
"Basically, today's meeting has emphasised on the celebration of our leader Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day and we have discussed how we will coordinate the celebration. Special prayer will be held at different prayer halls on the occasion. Colourful rally will be brought out and special feast will be given to the destitute on the day," he added.
Regarding the direction of arranging councils of the party's allied and front organs, Nadel said, "We discussed about all expired committees of associate bodies. There is a direction from our party president Sheikh Hasina that all expired bodies have to arrange their respective councils before Awami League national council."


