ECNEC approves RDPP extending deadline to June 2023

CHATTOGRAM, May 10: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of 'Installation of SPM (Single Point Mooring) with double pipeline at Moheshkhali' on Tuesday.

With the approval of the RDPP, the deadline of the completion of the project has been extended to June 2023. Earlier it was scheduled to be completed by June this year.

ECNEC also enhanced the costing of the project at Taka 556 crore. The estimated cost for the SPM project was around Taka 6568.27 crore, which is being financed by Chinese EXIM Bank.

Currently, the total cost of the project has been increased to Taka 6224.27 crore.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The Premier joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban

residence while ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The 'Installation Single Point Mooring (SPM) with Double Pipeline (third Revision)" project with Taka 556.36 crore.

Sharif Hasnat, Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the installation of the SPM Buoy, under the project had already been completed.

He disclosed that over 78 per cent works of the project have so far been completed.

He also said that installation of over 205- km of pipeline of 220- km- long route from Moheshkhali Island to Eastern Refinery Limited has, so far, been completed.

Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the Deep Sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Taka 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them, nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

As per project proforma, 110- km- long double pipeline from Deep Sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

The 110- km long pipe line is being installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

Seventeen (17) -km- long route from Deep Sea to Moheshkhali point has 36- inch diameter while from Moheshakhali to Chattogram ERL site has 8- inch diameter pipeline.

The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both.

The 74- km- long off-shore installation include from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then 36 km long on-shore installation includes from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.













