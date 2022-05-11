Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Asani loses steam

Rainfall across country

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The capital experiences incessant drizzle throughout the day as cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal moves inland to make landfall sometime on Wednesday. Two ecstatic girls frolic in the rain on a city road on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The capital experiences incessant drizzle throughout the day as cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal moves inland to make landfall sometime on Wednesday. Two ecstatic girls frolic in the rain on a city road on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' created over the West Central Bay and adjoining area on Tuesday continued moving West-Northwest-wards. But, it still lies over the same area and may weaken within next 12 hours, according to the statement of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management
and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman on the same day told reporter at his office that the cyclonic storm has already hit the coast of India and become weak. In this situation, there is no probability of hitting the cyclone at any area of Bangladesh.
According to Met Office statement, cyclonic storm 'Asani' is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and weaken into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. However, one of its associated through extends up to North Bay.
It forecasts that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.
It also said that the temperature of day and night may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The Storm Warning Centre of the Met Office said in a warning for the inland river ports of the country valid till 1am on May 11 that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary south and south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Dinajpur, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura,  Tangail, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali,  Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet wherein river ports shall continue hoisting cautionary signal number one.
Due to the impact of Asani, capital Dhaka and most places across the country including the coastal regions have been experiencing day-long rainfall. Light rainfall was also recorded in Dhaka and nearby areas. Highest 207mm rainfall was recorder in Potuakhlai's Khepupara area on Tuesday.
Across the country, rainfall was recorded in Sylhet 80mm, Tarash  of Sirajganj 73mm, Sitakunda 62mm, Nikli 53mm, Srimangal 47, Ishurdi 34mm, Rangamati 30mm, Dhaka 29mm, Tangail 54mm, Chuadanga 48mm, Sandwip 47mm, Faridpur 38mm, Bhola 31mm, Mymensingh 24mm, Dinajpur 22mm, Feni, Chandpur and Netrokona 20mm, Cox's Bazar 19mm, Hatiya and Kutubdia 11mm, Rajshahi and Chattogram 9mm, Cumilla and Gopalgonj 8mm and Teknaf 06mm.
The meteorologists claimed that the rainfall may continue next three days. In the coastal divisions of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram, the Met Office forecasts for heavy shower for Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC not prepared for using EVMs in all 300 seats: CEC
The small traders are also suffering due to the countrywide shortage of edible oil.
BNP's 2-day demo protesting attacks on opposition leaders
USAID $20m project to protect critical forests, wetlands in BD
AL's organisational activities gather pace in Ctg
New date set for Rampal power plant commissioning
BCL, other AL associate bodies asked to hold councils soon
ECNEC approves RDPP extending deadline to June 2023


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft