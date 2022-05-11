Asani loses steam



The capital experiences incessant drizzle throughout the day as cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal moves inland to make landfall sometime on Wednesday. Two ecstatic girls frolic in the rain on a city road on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management

and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman on the same day told reporter at his office that the cyclonic storm has already hit the coast of India and become weak. In this situation, there is no probability of hitting the cyclone at any area of Bangladesh.

According to Met Office statement, cyclonic storm 'Asani' is likely to move in a northwesterly direction and weaken into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. However, one of its associated through extends up to North Bay.

It forecasts that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

It also said that the temperature of day and night may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The Storm Warning Centre of the Met Office said in a warning for the inland river ports of the country valid till 1am on May 11 that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary south and south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Dinajpur, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet wherein river ports shall continue hoisting cautionary signal number one.

Due to the impact of Asani, capital Dhaka and most places across the country including the coastal regions have been experiencing day-long rainfall. Light rainfall was also recorded in Dhaka and nearby areas. Highest 207mm rainfall was recorder in Potuakhlai's Khepupara area on Tuesday.

Across the country, rainfall was recorded in Sylhet 80mm, Tarash of Sirajganj 73mm, Sitakunda 62mm, Nikli 53mm, Srimangal 47, Ishurdi 34mm, Rangamati 30mm, Dhaka 29mm, Tangail 54mm, Chuadanga 48mm, Sandwip 47mm, Faridpur 38mm, Bhola 31mm, Mymensingh 24mm, Dinajpur 22mm, Feni, Chandpur and Netrokona 20mm, Cox's Bazar 19mm, Hatiya and Kutubdia 11mm, Rajshahi and Chattogram 9mm, Cumilla and Gopalgonj 8mm and Teknaf 06mm.

The meteorologists claimed that the rainfall may continue next three days. In the coastal divisions of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram, the Met Office forecasts for heavy shower for Wednesday.











