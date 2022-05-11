112,674 litres of stockpiled edible oil hauled in countrywide raids

Law enforcers have recovered a total of 112,674 litres of illegally stockpiled edible oil, including soybean oil, palm oil and mustard oil from Rajshahi, Gazipur and Pabna on Tuesday.

Our Rajshahi Corres-pondent added that police have seized 92,616 litres of soybean oil in a raid on a market at Puthia Upazila in Rajshahi as the shortage of cooking oil continued to plague consumers amid a price hike.

Ifte Khayer Alam, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajshahi, said the law enforcers searched five warehouses at Baneshwar Bazar and found the oil stored in 454 drums on Tuesday.

The hoarders intended to take advantage of the ongoing crisis by selling the oil at an increased price, according to Alam.

Authorities in Dhaka and Chattogram seized nearly 50,000 litres of soybean and palm oil stashed in stores and the home of a trader earlier in the week.

The traders bought the

products that had been imported at lower prices before the hike, but they were selling it at the new rate.

Soybean oil vanished from shelves ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the beginning of May. Later, mills owners decided to raise the price of soybean oil by Tk 40 per litre to around Tk 200 with the consent of the Commerce Ministry. But the move did little to improve the situation.

According to estimates by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, traders have stockpiled 40,000 tonnes of soybean oil in the space of 10 days to make extra profits.

In the face of the ongoing turmoil in the cooking oil market, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi slammed retailers and wholesalers for taking advantage of the government's 'trust by hoarding products in the hope of profiting from the crisis.

"Our shortcoming was in trusting the traders. It was a mistake," he told reporters on Monday. "Even though the mills owners have kept their word, retailers and wholesalers have taken advantage of the situation."

Our Pabna Correspondent added that the Consumer Rights Protection Department recovered 18,000 litres of illegally stocked edible oil in Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila.

The seized oil included 10,000 litres of loose soybean oil, 1,244 litres of bottled oil and 7,000 litres of mustard oil.

"The oils were stored in a godown in hopes of selling at higher prices," said Zahirul Islam, Assistant Director, Department of Consumer Protection, Pabna,

The shop owner has been fined Tk 20,000. Besides, all the stored oil has been ordered to be sold at fair prices.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that the National Consumer Rights Protection Department raided a warehouse and recovered 2,058 litres of soybean oil.

The hoarders were also fined Tk 2 lakh, Assistant Director of the Department Abdul Jabbar Mandal told the media.

The seized soybeans were later sold to consumers at previous rates of Tk 160 per litre, two litres at Tk 318 and five litres at Tk 760.









