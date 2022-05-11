Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mother leaves stove on, 2 kids die in fire

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

NOAKHALI, May 10: Two children have died in a fire at Noakhali's Senbug Upazila after their mother left the stove on as she went to bathe.
The incident occurred in Bir Narayanpur Village on Tuesday afternoon, said SI Abdul Awal, chief of Senbug Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 7, and Lamia Sultana Mahi, 3.
"Golapi Begum put her children Noman and Mahi to sleep and went to the kitchen. She left the stove on to cook rice and went down to the pond to bathe. A bit later she noticed that her house was on fire and screamed out," SI Abdul said.
"Her neighbours rushed to bring the fire under control, but it was already too late to save Noman, Mahi and their house."
Police recovered the bodies of the two children after the incident, the police official said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC not prepared for using EVMs in all 300 seats: CEC
The small traders are also suffering due to the countrywide shortage of edible oil.
BNP's 2-day demo protesting attacks on opposition leaders
USAID $20m project to protect critical forests, wetlands in BD
AL's organisational activities gather pace in Ctg
New date set for Rampal power plant commissioning
BCL, other AL associate bodies asked to hold councils soon
ECNEC approves RDPP extending deadline to June 2023


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft