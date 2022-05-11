Mother leaves stove on, 2 kids die in fire

NOAKHALI, May 10: Two children have died in a fire at Noakhali's Senbug Upazila after their mother left the stove on as she went to bathe.

The incident occurred in Bir Narayanpur Village on Tuesday afternoon, said SI Abdul Awal, chief of Senbug Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Abdullah Al Noman, 7, and Lamia Sultana Mahi, 3.

"Golapi Begum put her children Noman and Mahi to sleep and went to the kitchen. She left the stove on to cook rice and went down to the pond to bathe. A bit later she noticed that her house was on fire and screamed out," SI Abdul said.

"Her neighbours rushed to bring the fire under control, but it was already too late to save Noman, Mahi and their house."

Police recovered the bodies of the two children after the incident, the police official said. -bdnews24.com










