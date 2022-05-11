BBS projects 7.5pc GDP growth in FY22

The per capita income in Bangladesh rose by 9 per cent to $ 2,824 in the fiscal year 2021-22, compared to the last fiscal year (2020-21), according to data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The per capita income in 2020-21 was $2,591.

In local currency, the figures stood at Tk 241,470 in 2021-22 and Tk 219,738 in the previous year.

Planning Minister MA Mannan provided the provisional data on Tuesday at a press briefing after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, held at the NE$C Conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Meanwhile the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has projected a 7.5 per cent growth of Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the per capita income is projected to hit $2,824.

It said the size of GDP stands at $465 billion and till latest statistics the GDP growth was 7.25 per cent.

The new projections were made by reviewing the information obtained in the first 6-7 months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The BBS released its provisional estimate at a press briefing held on Tuesday.

According to the BBS provisional estimate, Agriculture sector is

projected to grow 2.2 per cent, Industry sector 12.31 per cent and Service sector was projected to grow 8.72 per cent.

The previous fiscal's GDP growth was 6.94 per cent while Bangladesh's per capita income had increased to $2,591.

The information was given by Planning Minister MA Mannan after the ECNEC meeting at the NEC meeting in the city on Tuesday. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the size of GDP was 416 billion US dollars.

The planning minister said the growth rate in the 2019-20 fiscal year was 3.45 percent. In addition, the size of the GDP in the fiscal year 2019-20 was 374 billion US dollars.











