Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BBS projects 7.5pc GDP growth in FY22

Per capita income rises to $2,824

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

The per capita income in Bangladesh rose by 9 per cent to $ 2,824 in the fiscal year 2021-22, compared to the last fiscal year (2020-21), according to data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The per capita income in 2020-21 was $2,591.
In local currency, the figures stood at Tk 241,470 in 2021-22 and Tk 219,738 in the previous year.
Planning Minister MA Mannan provided the provisional data on Tuesday at a press briefing after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, held at the NE$C Conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.
Meanwhile the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has projected a 7.5 per cent growth of Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the per capita income is projected to hit $2,824.
It said the size of GDP stands at $465 billion and till latest statistics the GDP growth was 7.25 per cent.
The new projections were made by reviewing the information obtained in the first 6-7 months of the fiscal year 2021-22.
The BBS released its provisional estimate at a press briefing held on Tuesday.
According to the BBS provisional estimate, Agriculture sector is
projected to grow 2.2 per cent, Industry sector 12.31 per cent and Service sector was projected to grow 8.72 per cent.
The previous fiscal's GDP growth was 6.94 per cent while Bangladesh's per capita income had increased to $2,591.
The information was given by Planning Minister MA Mannan after the ECNEC meeting at the NEC meeting in the city on Tuesday. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the size of GDP was 416 billion US dollars.
The planning minister said the growth rate in the 2019-20 fiscal year was 3.45 percent. In addition, the size of the GDP in the fiscal year 2019-20 was 374 billion US dollars.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC not prepared for using EVMs in all 300 seats: CEC
The small traders are also suffering due to the countrywide shortage of edible oil.
BNP's 2-day demo protesting attacks on opposition leaders
USAID $20m project to protect critical forests, wetlands in BD
AL's organisational activities gather pace in Ctg
New date set for Rampal power plant commissioning
BCL, other AL associate bodies asked to hold councils soon
ECNEC approves RDPP extending deadline to June 2023


Latest News
Prince Charles delivers queen's speech for the first time
President for ensuring quality education at universities
LDP secretary general Redwan denied bail
S Korea committed to deepen ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
JU student dies falling off hall roof while bathing in rain
Ukraine war: Bodies of 44 civilians found as battle for Izyum rages
Sri Lankans block airport road to bar Rajapaksa, MPs from fleeing
BB raises LC margin integrating foreign currencies
Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia: US intelligence chief
Protests at Lankan naval base housing Rajapaksa, wife
Most Read News
New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters for feature photography
Asani likely to weaken, heavy rainfall warning for Khulna, Ctg, Barishal
FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
PM urges US companies to boost investment in Bangladesh
20,400 litres of oils seized from Rajshahi godown
Over 40 killed in Ecuador's latest prison riot
Couple, 2 sons burnt in 'gas leak' fire in Narayanganj
Bitcoin falls below $30,000, lowest since July 2021
Woman 'beaten to death' in Jhenaidah
Marcos wins Philippines presidential election
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft