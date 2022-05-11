Two more suspects arrested in city

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Tuesday arrested two staff of a shop over violent clashes between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market that left two youths dead and over 100 injured.

The arrested are Md Kawsar and Babu Hossain, both employees of Capital Fast Food at New Market. The two were arrested on Monday night from Hazaribagh in the city, said HM Azimul Haq, Deputy Police Commissioner of the DB Ramna Division.