Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 2:24 AM
Fire from gas leakage in house at Fatullah, 4 get burn injuries

Published : Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGAJ, May, 10: A man, his wife and two sons sustained burn injuries from a fire caused by gas line leakage at a house in  Fatullah here early Tuesday.
Burnt rickshaw-puller Anwar Hossain, 40, his wife Rozina Begum, 37 and their son Mohammad Ruhan, 15, are currently receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery. The couple's another son Ruman, 12, left the hospital after taking first aid.
The fire broke out at a tin-shed house in the early hours due to the leakage in the gas pipeline, when the four were asleep, said Alam Hossain, Senior Station Officer of Fatullah Fire Service and Civil Defence.  On information, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot to douse the flames.


Fire from gas leakage in house at Fatullah, 4 get burn injuries
